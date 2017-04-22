Storm Team 27: Cooler to start the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It’s a quiet and cloudy morning to start the weekend.There is a small chance for an isolated shower south of Youngstown through the day. The heaviest rain will stay south of our region. Overall expect mostly cloudy skies today. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs staying in the middle 50s. Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return on Sunday. The warm up will continue through the workweek.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or sprinkle south of Youngstown. (20%)

High: 55

Tonight: Decreasing clouds.

Low: 39

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 64

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 69 Low: 41

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 71 Low: 46

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers or storms afternoon. (60%)

High: 76 Low: 52

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 54

Friday: Partly sunny. Warm. Isolated shower or storm. (30%)

High: 83 Low: 57

Saturday: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Warm! (40%)

High: 84 Low: 60

