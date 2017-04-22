Youngstown Flea is back for 2017 season

Check out The Youngstown Flea's website to see which vendors are participating this year

By Published: Updated:
Vendors sell art, candles and more at Youngstown Flea.
2016 Youngstown Flea

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Flea is not necessarily a “flea market,” but an event that celebrates the community, creates business opportunities, raises awareness about revitalization and is an opportunity for family fun.

The event, called “Market For Makers,” occurs once per month in the downtown area. This market is dedicated to local and regional vendors of hand-made, antique and re-purposed items, such as wooden or metal furniture, vintage clothing and other collectibles.

The Market for Makers opens today at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. It is located at 110 Freeman Alley, next to the Covelli Centre, where admission and parking are free.

The Youngstown Flea will host events this year on April 22, May 20, June 17, July 15, August 19, September 16 and October 14.

Check out The Youngstown Flea’s website to see which vendors are participating this year.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s