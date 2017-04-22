Youngstown joins in on worldwide support for science

Related Coverage Advocates fan out in global show of support for science



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Science marches happened throughout the world Saturday, including one in Youngstown.

About 100 people gathered at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown and marched around Wick Park.

These people hope more support science research, and that government leaders create policies on public health based around science.

“Putting the message out there that science is important for our nation and our community and that innovation going to improve our lives,” said Alex McCaskey, event organizer.

This was one of hundreds of Science Marches happening throughout the world today, including one in Washington DC that had over 100,000 people.