Fire marshals begin fatal NYC fire investigation

NEW YORK (AP) – New York City fire marshals are beginning their investigation into what caused a house fire that killed five people, including three children.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says “there’s a lot we need to know about what happened here.”

De Blasio says Sunday’s blaze moved extremely quickly and the loss of lives was “horrendous.”

The fire broke out on a sunny spring afternoon on a residential street in the middle-class Queens Village neighborhood. Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro (NIGH-groh) says a passing driver saw fire on the home’s first floor and saw someone tumble out a second-floor window. That man survived.

Nigro says that when firefighters arrived four minutes later, the home was completely engulfed. He says the victims ranged in age from 2 to about 21, plus one other adult.

