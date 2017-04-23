Fire marshals begin fatal NYC fire investigation

Mayor De Blasio says Sunday's fire moved extremely quickly and the loss of lives was "horrendous"

New York City fire marshals are beginning their investigation into what caused a house fire that killed five people, including three children.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says “there’s a lot we need to know about what happened here.”

The fire broke out on a sunny spring afternoon on a residential street in the middle-class Queens Village neighborhood. Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro (NIGH-groh) says a passing driver saw fire on the home’s first floor and saw someone tumble out a second-floor window. That man survived.

Nigro says that when firefighters arrived four minutes later, the home was completely engulfed. He says the victims ranged in age from 2 to about 21, plus one other adult.

