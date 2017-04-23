Fresno shooter admits to killing 4, says ‘white supremacy has to die’



FRESNO, Calif. (CBS47) – Accused killer Kori Muhammad called CBS47 from the Fresno County Jail Saturday, where he remains locked up, accused of killing four men.

For the first time, the suspect in this week’s shooting spree told his version of events. He’s the man who is accused of taking innocent lives and creating chaos across Fresno.

Muhammad admitted to killing a total of four people and spoke about his hatred of white men.

“Someone has to fight for them,” Muhammad said. “Someone has to fight for all the people who died at the hands of racist white men.”

Police said Muhammad terrorized Fresno beginning a week ago Thursday at a Motel 6.

Muhammad claimed his first killing happened after security guard Carl Williams disrespected him and his friend.

“The security guard was arguing with her, being very disrespectful, so I shot him,” he said.

From there, Muhammad said he hid from officers on top of a neighboring 7-11.

“I scaled the wall, got on top of the roof [and] stayed there until I felt it was safe enough to get down,” said Muhammad.

A few days later, Muhammad said he discovered he was wanted by police and his photo and name were in the news.

“I was actually going to turn myself in, then I started thinking about the missing black women and children,” he said. “Started thinking about Flint, Michigan, started thinking about the crack cocaine epidemic — started thinking about the injustices and atrocities my people go through. That’s why I snapped.”

Muhammad told CBS47 he shot at four white men Tuesday, killing three of them just north of downtown Fresno. Those innocent men: Zackary Randalls, Mark Gassett and David Jackson.

“I wasn’t thinking like, I’m going to kill, kill, kill,” he said. “White supremacy has to die and people who benefit from white supremacy are white men.”

Muhammed even said he shot at a woman unknowingly.

“That’s the only regret I have, because in the car was a woman and children,” he said. “I am glad none of them got hit. I probably couldn’t live with myself if I hit the woman and child. I had no intentions of hurting women and children.”

During the interview, Muhammad spoke about practicing Voodoo.He said he is not a terrorist and that he has been victim of racial discrimination throughout his life.

“I gave my life for the freedom of my people,” Muhammad said. “The ultimate freedom of my people.”

Muhammad is being held at Fresno County Jail in isolation.