Ivan Nova beats former team, pitches Pirates over Yankees 2-1.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh’s Ivan Nova gained a measure of revenge over his old team, limiting the New York Yankees to just four hits over seven innings as the Pirates held on for a 2-1 victory on Sunday.

Nova (2-2) struck out a season-high seven and walked just one, his lone mistake a solo home run by Jacoby Ellsbury in the seventh. Tony Watson picked up his sixth save after working out of a bases loaded, one-out jam in the ninth.

Andrew McCutchen reached base twice and scored on a double by Gregory Polanco off Jordan Montgomery (1-1). David Freese added a sacrifice fly for Pittsburgh, which won despite going just 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Ellsbury’s second home run of the season was New York’s only extra-base hit. Montgomery struck out five and walked two in his fourth career start. The Yankees fell to 3-6 on the road this season.

