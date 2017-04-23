James W. “Jim” Ewing Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – James W. “Jim” Ewing, 93, formerly of State Route 172, passed away peacefully at 12:00 a.m., Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Courtyard at Lexington in Salem.

Mr. Ewing was born March 10, 1924 in Gavers, Ohio, a son of the late Roy and Edith (McPherson) Ewing and had lived in this area all of his life.

Jim was a farmer and had worked for the Columbiana County Soil Conservation for 28 years until he retired.

He was an 80 year member of the New Lebanon United Presbyterian Church, past president of the Lisbon Ruritan, member of the New Lisbon Lodge #65 F&AM and was a former member of the Lisbon Grange.

Jim also loved to play the fiddle and bass guitar and call square dances.

His wife, Doris Mae (Haynam) Ewing, whom he married June 12, 1949, preceded him in death August 2, 2013. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Marjorie Yaggi and his brothers, John and Robert Ewing.

Jim is survived and will be dearly remembered by his sons, James C. (Maryann) Ewing of Lebanon, Oregon, Curtis A. (Tedi) Ewing of Homeworth, Ohio, Roy Brian (Kay) Ewing of Oak Harbor, Ohio and Tracy D. (Carol) Ewing of Salem; Ten grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 28, 2017 at the New Lebanon United Presbyterian Church, 36022 State Route 518 in Hanoverton, Ohio with the Rev. Robert Laughlin officiating.

Burial will follow in the New Lebanon U. P. Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Lebanon U.P. Church or the American Cancer Society.

Friends may view Jim’s memorial tribute page and send condolences online at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.



