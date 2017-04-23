Marie (Fuchs) Bianco Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Marie Bianco, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away from natural causes at 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2017, at the Northside Medical Center in Youngstown, Ohio, she was 78.

Marie was born March 21, 1939, in the country of Poland, a daughter to Nikodemus and Alma (Selcho) Fuchs.

A 1957 graduate of Farrell High School, she married the love of her life, Archie J. Bianco, Jr. on March 24, 1962 and together they shared 50 years.

She was proud to be a homemaker for her family.

In her spare time she enjoyed going to casinos.

Survivors include her daughter, Valentina L. “Tina” Kolbrich-Godina (Jeff) of Brookfield; her four grandchildren, Nichole “Niki” Merchant (John), Carli Metze (Jeffrey, Jr.), Brian Anthony Bianco, and Justin James Bianco and her five great-grandchildren, Chase, Jeffrey III, Kenzie, Carter and Owen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Archie J. Bianco, Jr., whom passed August 5, 2012; her son, Anthony Joseph Bianco and her grandson, Josh Brant.

In accordance to her wishes, no services will be held.

Coordination of this tribute for Marie was presented by Daniel Briceland of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. 330-509-3135. To view obituary visit www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.



