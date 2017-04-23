New Boardman restaurant, brewhouse plans for grand opening on Monday

The new joint specializes in beer, burgers and deep dish pizza

By Published:
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse in Boardman is finally having its grand opening -- Monday at 11 a.m.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in Boardman is finally having its grand opening — Monday at 11 a.m.

BJ’s is the restaurant next to the Southern Park Mall where Cheddar’s used to be.

The new joint specializes in beer, burgers and deep dish pizza. It has 177 locations, two of which are in Pittsburgh and North Canton.

But, BJ’s is more than just a restaurant and brewhouse, it also does a lot for the community.

The BJ’s Restaurants Foundation is dedicated to supporting charities benefiting children’s healthcare and education.

BJ’s also developed the Women’s Career Advancement Network (“WeCan”) to serve as a resource for the professional and personal development of its female team members.

The restaurant is also dedicated to social welfare and sustainability.

For more information about BJ’s, visit their website.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s