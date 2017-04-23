BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in Boardman is finally having its grand opening — Monday at 11 a.m.
BJ’s is the restaurant next to the Southern Park Mall where Cheddar’s used to be.
The new joint specializes in beer, burgers and deep dish pizza. It has 177 locations, two of which are in Pittsburgh and North Canton.
But, BJ’s is more than just a restaurant and brewhouse, it also does a lot for the community.
The BJ’s Restaurants Foundation is dedicated to supporting charities benefiting children’s healthcare and education.
BJ’s also developed the Women’s Career Advancement Network (“WeCan”) to serve as a resource for the professional and personal development of its female team members.
The restaurant is also dedicated to social welfare and sustainability.
For more information about BJ’s, visit their website.
1 thought on “New Boardman restaurant, brewhouse plans for grand opening on Monday”
