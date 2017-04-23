Poland’s Fire Capt. Don Zimmerman loses battle with pancreatic cancer

Zimmerman's funeral will be held at the Poland United Methodist Church this Monday at 11 a.m.

By Published:
Fire Truck

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Captain Don Zimmerman of the Poland Fire District lost his battle to pancreatic cancer on Wednesday, April 19.

Zimmerman, age 64, was captain of Poland’s Station 93 under the Western Reserve Joint Fire District.

Lt. Tony Tucci, who worked under Zimmerman, said Zimmerman’s funeral will be held at the Poland United Methodist Church this Monday at 11 a.m.

Following the funeral will be a proper fireman’s funeral/memorial, which will take him to Pulaski, Pennsylvania to be laid to rest with his family.

Calling hours are Sunday night from 4-7 p.m.

The Poland Fire District – WRJFD Facebook page posted about Zimmerman’s passing, saying, “He was a leader, mentor and friend to all. He will be missed by all. RIP our Brother.”

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s