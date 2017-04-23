Sally Annett Green Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Sally Annett Green, 59, of Lisbon, went to be with Jesus at 11:15 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2017. She fought a very courageous battle with lung cancer and passed peacefully surrounded with love.

Sally was a very unique person who always brought out the best of anyone she met. There were no strangers to Sally. Sally gave her heart and soul to Jesus, and she was a member of the First Christian Church in Wellsville. Sally spent her life caring and sharing for others. She always seemed to have that one little item someone needed.

She worked as a caregiver for the elderly and disabled at area nursing homes, retiring from Friendship Ridge in Pennsylvania.

Her smile, attitude, courage and love for helping others will be missed.

Sally leaves behind her longtime companion, Richard “Dick” Russell; loving stepdaughter, Amy (David) Manbeck; cousins, Joyce (Joe) Porto and Cindy Baughman; stepsons, Steve (Missy) Russell and Richard (Erin) Russell; nieces, Ladawna Poe and Pam Russell; seven grandchildren; her beloved in-laws, Richard and Betty Russell; brother, Jim Starkey and too many family and close friends to list.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Elizabeth Beaver and Lester Starkey.

Friends may visit Thursday afternoon and evening, April 27 at the Dawson Funeral Home where the family will be present from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, April 29 at 2:00 p.m. at her home, where Pastor Mark Blakeley will bless her.

