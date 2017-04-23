Sam “Chips” Simione Obituary

MCDONALD, Ohio – Sam “Chips” Simione, 92, passed away peacefully late Sunday morning, April 23, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, following a long and fulfilling life.

Sam was born July 5, 1924, in Youngstown, a son of the late Donato and Olympia Contessa Simione. He was raised in the Brier Hill section of the city and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Simione attended The Rayen School and proudly served as a Staff Sargent in the U.S. Army in seven different battle theaters during World War II. Sgt. Simione earned numerous military honors, including the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Silver Star.

Sam worked for 33 years for LTV Steel, retiring as a press operator on June 30, 1981.

Mr. Simione was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was a member of the former American Legion Post No. 565.

He enjoyed golf, bowling, calling bingo and visiting casinos.

Sam leaves his beloved wife, Carole A. Uscianowski Simione, whom he married July 6, 1979; three daughters, Carmela (William) Theodore of Boardman, Marilyn (James) Sandine of Youngstown and Rebecca A. Tally of New York City; a son, Maynard E. (Christy) Tally of Niles; seven grandchildren, Carrie (Jim) Douda, Ryan (Danielle) Theodore, Paul (Amber) Theodore, Danny Theodore, Tyler (Savanna) Tally, Taylor Tally and Natallia Crank; three great-grandchildren, Giovanni, Alana and Kinsley, with two on the way, Cullen and Vincent.

Chips was preceded in death by a brother, Carmen Simione and by four sisters, Mary Vitullo, Theresa Ambrose, Lucy Menelle and Rose Muscatell.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 27, at the funeral home.

Interment with military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to view and share this obituary, and to send condolences online to Sam’s family.

