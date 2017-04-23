Storm Team 27: More sunshine on tap this week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
It makes my job a lot easier when there is just sunshine in the forecast and while we will start to work week off dry we are tracking the slight chance for an isolated shower come Tuesday. Now the real chance for rain will be Thursday where we are tracking another round of showers and storms coming in with a cold front. Then a great Friday to end the week with sunshine but a wet weekend. More scattered showers and storms are expected but we will keep a close eye on that system as it develops.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly Clear
Low: 39

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 71

Monday night: Partly cloudy.
Low: 47

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower in the morning. (20% AM)
High: 72

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 78    Low: 49

Thursday: Partly sunny.  Scattered afternoon showers and storms. (60%)
High: 76    Low: 59

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 70    Low: 48

Saturday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 74    Low: 51

Sunday: Chance for showers (40%)
High: 83    Low: 60

