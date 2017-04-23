Storm Team 27: Warmer to wrap up the weekend

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
It’s a chilly morning across the Valley with temperatures climbing out of the 30s. Expect more sunshine today and warmer temperatures. It will be mostly sunny with highs climbing into the upper 60s. The quiet weather will linger this evening and overnight. Conditions will be quiet and cool for the Monday morning commute with just a few clouds around and temperatures in the lower 40s. Monday will be another sunny day with highs nearing 70.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 67

Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 41

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 69

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 70    Low: 47

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for evening showers. (30% PM)
High: 78    Low: 51

Thursday: Partly sunny.  Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 72    Low: 58

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High: 70    Low: 48

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 76    Low: 54

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 80    Low: 59

