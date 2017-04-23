Terrance L. “Terry” Callihan Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Terrance L. “Terry” Callihan, 73, died at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at his home.

He was born in Niles on June 23, 1943 the son of Newton J. and Flora E. (Morgan Ceroli) Callihan and lived in this community his entire life.

He retired in 1999 after working 21 years in patient care at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He enjoyed collecting antiques.

Terry is survived by two sisters, Dolores “Dee” Wiles of Niles and Dorothy Myers of Wagoner, Oklahoma; brother, George (Alvina) Callihan of Girard; half-brother, Timothy Ceroli and half-sister, Patricia Pugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Flora E. “Beth” Chilton; brother, Michael “Mickey” Callihan and half-brother, Joseph Ceroli.

The funeral will be Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Noon at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Darrell Cline will officiate.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

