Trump says he’ll mark 100 days with Pennsylvania rally

Trump will attend the rally instead of going to the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, which he is boycotting

DARLENE SUPERVILLE, The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump poses for a portrait in the Oval Office in Washington, Friday, April 21, 2017. With his tweets and his bravado, Trump is putting his mark on the presidency in his first 100 days in office. He's flouted conventions of the institution by holding on to his business, hiring family members as advisers and refusing to release his tax returns. He's tested conventional political wisdom by eschewing travel, church, transparency, discipline, consistency and decorum. But the presidency is also having an impact on Trump, prompting him, at times, to play the role of traditional president. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’ll mark his 100th day in office with a “BIG” rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump hits 100 days on April 29 — next Saturday.

He tweeted about the rally this Saturday, saying that next week “I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it!”

April 29 is also the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington.

Most presidents attend the event. Trump previously announced that he is boycotting this year’s dinner to protest what he says is unfavorable coverage by the news media.

His staff is also boycotting in a show of “solidarity” with the president.

Trump’s campaign later announced that the rally will be held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

