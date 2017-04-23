Warren police find possible robbery suspect, arrest him for unrelated warrant

Related Coverage Warren police investigating robbery at Best Western Park Hotel

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police arrested a man on a warrant for failure to appear in court after a Best Western Park Hotel was robbed Friday.

According to the Tribune Chronicle, as police were searching for the two robbery suspects, they found 31-year-old Daniel Blevins, Jr., who matched the description of one of the suspects.

After scanning his information, the Tribune says he was found to have a warrant out for his arrest, so police booked him in the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office where he is currently charged with drug abuse.

He was booked on Friday around 12:30 a.m. Police are still searching for the other suspect, who was described as a skinny black man, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, appearing to be in his mid-20s.

Employees of the hotel said the two men demanded money then ran away with the cash, according to a police report.

There is no official word yet if Blevins is related to the hotel robbery, but WKBN is working to either confirm or deny any new information.

His bond is set at $2,500. Records show he has previously been charged with receiving stolen property and theft on multiple occasions.