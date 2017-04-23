Women in business celebrated at Boardman fashion market

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Neighbors gathered Sunday in Boardman to celebrate women in business.

About a dozen small businesses — all run by woman — were at the Holiday Inn on Boardman’s South Avenue for the first annual Fashion and Beauty Marketplace hosted by the Valley Voices Magazine.

The business owners said it’s a great way to spread awareness about small business — especially since online shopping and big companies can make it difficult for small businesses to thrive.

“Just give women an opportunity to have their own business on their own terms,” said Ann-Margaret Lambo of Sabika Jewelry. “With tremendous support.”

“You want to get the word out to as many people as possible,” said Andrea Peters of Andrea’s Lifestyle and Gifts. “The ones that are looking for what you have or who you are. Then it becomes exclusive.”

“The money you spend gets put directly back into your economy,” said Sarah Worthington of Valley Voices Magazine. “So it’s so important to support local business because they are in turn the ones that are going to support you.”

The Magazine said they play to host many more events like this in the future.