Youngstown church reaches addicts with ‘Celebrate Recovery’



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Celebrate Recovery took place Sunday at Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church to help those who are struggling with addiction.

Special guests spoke to the crowd, including several judges, county and city leaders and law enforcement from both Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Even people who are currently in recovery or know someone struggling with addiction sat with the group.

Organizers hope those who attended are inspired to recover through hope, faith and courage.

“Abstinence and the application spiritual principals in all areas of life,” said Gee Sebastian, event organizer. “Bring fourth the testimony that any human being seeking recovery can stop using. Loose the desire to use and find a new way to live.”

This is just one of the events the church is hosting over the next couple of months. It’s part of their “Bridge Building Series.”