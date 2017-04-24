27 Investigates: Heroin Crisis-live panel discussion tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News is committed to help find a local solution to the heroin crisis.

We’re working on a special live show about the epidemic. It airs tonight, April 24 at 7 p.m. on WKBN and will be streamed live on WKBN.com.

The hour-long special looks at how heroin is impacting the courts, police, and what laws might have to change.

Congressman Tim Ryan will be part of our panel, and counselors will be in our phone center to answer your phone calls.

There have been more than 225 drug overdoses in the Mahoning Valley since the first of the year. As part of our continuing coverage of the heroin crisis, we wanted to find out where these drugs are coming from; how they get here; and who is bringing them.

Sgt. Larry McLaughlin with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department said dealers and runners are becoming more creative in how they transport drugs and where they hide them.

“Shipped, drug muled, hidden in compartments in vehicles. Tunnels, any way you can imagine,” McLaughlin said.

