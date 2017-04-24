As number of drug overdoses increases, where do these drugs come from?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio is in the midst of a heroin crisis, but where is this heroin coming from?

On a daily basis, law enforcement revives people who have overdosed on drugs such as heroin.

Sgt. Larry McLaughlin, who works with narcotics for the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, is a member of the Mahoning County Drug Task Force. He says heroin and other drugs are pouring into northeast Ohio.

“Your street-level users are going to buy $10 to $20 worth and they’re going to purchase that three, four, five times a day,” he said.

In March, Trumbull County had 189 overdoses, 26 of which were fatal.

The Mahoning Valley is what officers call a “destination” or “end user” area. Drugs are being brought here to be sold and used. When drugs come from around the country, they can be even more dangerous when drug dealers mix other substances in with them.

“Supply and demand. They’re going through [the drugs] so much that they’re making money on the back end regardless of the price,” McLaughlin said.

Dealers, gangs and other organized crime units bring these drugs in from cities hundreds of miles away. This is because the Valley is the midpoint between New York and Chicago on Interstate 80. Along with New York and Chicago, other cities like Columbus, Cleveland are Detroit are what law enforcement calls “source cities.”

“[Drugs are being] shipped, drug-muled [and] hidden in compartments in vehicles [and] tunnels — any way you can imagine,” McLaughlin said.

Mahoning County Drug Task Force Commander Jeff Solic also helps officials disrupt and dismantle these drug operations.

He says that more and more, they are finding drugs that bypass these source cities and come directly from Mexico.

“We’ve had cases where a car has come right across the border with a hidden compartment with kilos of cocaine in it,” Solic said.

Heroin is made from a poppy plant, which requires a dry, warm climate in order to grow. Countries in the Middle East like Afghanistan have this type of climate, so heroin thrives there.

The United Nations International Narcotics Control Board says more than 722 square miles of poppy fields in that area are dedicated to growing heroin. This square mileage is more than double the size of all of New York City.

These drugs, which take weeks or months to travel, make their way into the Mahoning Valley.