Austintown mom accused of overdosing around kids pleads not guilty

Officers said they found a syringe and burnt spoon in the bathroom and that the Austintown home was in horrible condition

Jennifer Kellish, Austintown child endangering


AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother charged with child endangering pleaded not guilty in Austintown court Monday.

Police said Jennifer Kellish’s 9-year-old son found her overdosed in the bathroom last week.

They said a neighbor called police when the child ran outside screaming and crying.

Officers found a syringe and burnt spoon in the bathroom and said the house was in horrible condition, according to a police report.

The children’s father told police Kellish has a heroin problem.

Police said Kellish lives with three children — aged 1 to 9 years old — who neighbors claim constantly roam the neighborhood unsupervised.

