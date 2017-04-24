Mic’d Up: New YSU Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun brings excitement to program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN ) – From his introduction to Youngstown State on March 28, the new men’s basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun has made it clear that he is a highly motivated individual and he wants to make his program visible to the community. Within the last month, he’s proven both to be true.

To say that fans of the program have been starving to see a winner on the floor of the Beeghly Center would be understating the facts. Since 1985, the Penguins have only seen five winning seasons in 32 years. In 2001, YSU left the Mid-Continent Conference to join the Horizon League. Over the last 16 years, the Penguins have compiled a 28.8% league winning percentage (79-195). Despite last season’s success in the conference tournament, winning two of three, the Penguins have won just 6 of 22 post-season matchups in the Horizon League.

Now, there’s a sense of optimism surrounding the new coach and his plan to bring Youngstown State’s basketball program back. Within his first three weeks on the job, Calhoun brought in two highly-regarded players from the high school ranks – Garrett Covington (Don Bosco Prep Indiana) and Naz Bohannon (Lorain High School).

Last week, coach Calhoun grabbed an exceptional talent by signing 6’5 Garrett Covington to a National Letter-of-Intent from the state of Indiana. Covington as described by Don Bosco’s assistant coach Dave Maravilla – “Garrett was a leader from the moment he walked in the door. His no nonsense approach to how he worked everyday in the weight room, on the court and in the classroom is what put him at another level . He’s a player who takes great pride in playing defense and plays the right way. His motor and passion for the game show everyday in his daily work. He will be a great representative of Youngstown State on the court, in the classroom and in the community.” He is described as Bosco’s best defender which is high praise being the team features seven Division I players which went 19-6 this past season. Covington averaged 15 points per game along with 6 boards and 1.5 steals. He shot 34% from beyond the three-point arc and 82% at the foul line.

Naz Bohannon, a 6’6 senior, from Lorain High School is viewed as another homerun for coach Calhoun by those who know him best. “The YSU fans will be impressed with Naz’s work ethic and intelligence on and off the court,” said Bohannon’s high school coach John Rositano.” He has a very high motor and plays with great passion and intensity.” The Titans’ Athletic Director Bryan Koury also spoke highly of Naz’s ability. “He’s been a dynamic student-athlete here at Lorain High School. He’s exhibited tremendous leadership qualities and will be remembered as one of the most intense competitors that our city has ever produced. The Youngstown State system that is being implemented by Coach Calhoun is perfect for Naz’s skill set. He can defense multiple positions and is tremendous in the open floor offensively. In the half court, he has the ability to exploit mismatches and either create off the dribble and get to the rim or post up on the block.” Bohannon is set to graduate with an Associate’s degree from Lorain County Community College with a 3.93 GPA. He was selected to the First-Team All-Ohio team as well as being named the Lake Erie League Player of the Year this past season. He averaged 17 points per game while hauling down 9.1 rebounds and dishing out 4.6 assists. Naz also was a starter on three straight LEL championships and holds the school record for most points (1345) and rebounds (863) over his career. Oh by the way, he was a team captain on this past year’s football team.

The excitement is building as YSU begins to mold their roster around a coach, who has the track record and enthusiasm to build a winner at One University Plaza.