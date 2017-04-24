Carol P. Good Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Carol P. Good, 84, formerly of 422 Beatty School Road, Hadley (Salem Township), died at 12:50 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2017, where she was a resident at The Grove at Greenville.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 29, 1932 to the late William and Emma (Maag) Paschke.

Carol graduated second in her class from Boardman High School in 1950 and was editor of the school yearbook that year. She then attended Wittenberg University in Ohio for one year on a full scholarship. Later she attended Youngstown college, (now Youngstown State University), from which she graduated Summa cum Laude in 1966 with a BS degree in Elementary Education. In 1973 she earned her MS in math Education from Clarion State University of Pennsylvania.

She taught in the Poland, Ohio School District for 18 years.

A lifetime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Youngstown, she was also the organist for 40 years.

Carol is survived by her husband, William A. Good; a son, William E. Saad and his wife, Sheila, of Poland, Ohio; a daughter, Patricia Saad of Hadley; three stepsons, Robert Good and his wife, Michelle of Greenville, Paul Good and his wife, Marisa, of Greenville and Keith Good of Billings, Montana; two stepdaughters, Joanne Betz and her husband, Eric, of Greenville and Linda Kahler of Greenville; three grandchildren; 15 stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren and 16 stepgreat-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Roepke and Marian Marshall.

A private, family memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125.



