Chaney students stage walk-out in protest of neighborhood school plan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Chaney High School staged a walk-out on Monday morning in protest of CEO Krish Mohip’s school neighborhood plan.

The students walked out of school during the fourth period. There were reports that it would happen on social media prior to the walk-out.

Last week, Mohip announced plans to re-configure school buildings to align with where students live. Instead of shifting entire grade levels to one side of town or another, the focus will return to neighborhood schooling.

He said the change was being made to bring pride back to the schools and reduce time students spend on the bus.

Some parents questioned the change, however, saying predominately low-income Taft students would attend one school while the more-affluent students would attend the other.

Monday, Mohip was at the walk-out and talked to WKBN about the protest.

