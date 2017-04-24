Car, box truck catch fire after Columbiana County crash

The accident happened at the intersection of OH-165 and Heck Road just before 3 p.m. Monday.

By Published: Updated:
A car and truck have collided in Unity Township, causing the car to catch fire.

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A car and a box truck collided in Unity Township, causing the car to catch fire.

Heavy black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the area just before 3 p.m. Monday. The accident happened at the intersection of OH-165 and Heck Road.

According to investigators at the scene, the driver of the box truck was headed on west on Heck Road when he blew the stop sign. The truck then crashed into the car, which was headed north on 165.

The two vehicles ended up about 500 feet from where they first made contact.

The driver of the car managed to escape and was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center’s Boardman campus for treatment.

Traffic is still moving, but Mahoning County HAZMAT is cleaning up fuel that spilled.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges could be filed against the driver of the truck.

A car and a box truck collided in Unity Township, causing the car to catch fire.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s