Cortland man killed in dirt bike crash

A man from Trumbull County died when the dirt bike he was riding collided with an SUV

By Published:
Accident, ambulance generic

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Trumbull County died when the dirt bike he was riding collided with an SUV.

The accident happened about 3:40 p.m. Sunday on Parsons Road in LaGrange Township, Lorain County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jefferey Cooper, 20, of Cortland, was turning his Yamaha dirt bike right out of a private drive when he went left of center and drove into the path of a Ford Explorer, hitting the vehicle head-on.

Margaret Pretzloff, 36, of Grafton, was driving the SUV with her two children in the vehicle. She and her children were not injured.

Cooper was not wearing a helmet. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, according to the patrol.

The accident remains under investigation. Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash, the patrol stated.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s