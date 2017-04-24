Cortland man killed in dirt bike crash

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Trumbull County died when the dirt bike he was riding collided with an SUV.

The accident happened about 3:40 p.m. Sunday on Parsons Road in LaGrange Township, Lorain County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jefferey Cooper, 20, of Cortland, was turning his Yamaha dirt bike right out of a private drive when he went left of center and drove into the path of a Ford Explorer, hitting the vehicle head-on.

Margaret Pretzloff, 36, of Grafton, was driving the SUV with her two children in the vehicle. She and her children were not injured.

Cooper was not wearing a helmet. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, according to the patrol.

The accident remains under investigation. Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash, the patrol stated.