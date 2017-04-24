Couple pleads not guilty to stealing steaks from Austintown Giant Eagle

Police said Deanna Shane and Wendall Hall were stopped as they tried to leave on a WRTA bus

By and Published:
Wendell Hall and Deanna Shane, charged with theft in Austintown.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple accused of stealing steaks from Giant Eagle and then trying to get away on a WRTA bus appeared in court Monday.

Deanna Shane, 45, of Youngstown, and Wendall Hall, 48, of Campbell, pleaded not guilty to theft charges.

Bond was set at $2,500 for Shane and $1,250 for Hall. They’re both scheduled to appear in court again at 9:30 a.m. May 10.

They’re accused of stealing 12 steaks, worth over $200, along with two thermal Giant Eagle shopping bags.

According to a police report, Shane and Hall left the store with the steaks just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. They then ran across Mahoning Avenue and got onto a WRTA bus.

Officers were able to stop the bus before it left, and they found Shane and Hall with the Giant Eagle bags.

Police said while the suspects ran toward the bus, they left behind several packs of steaks in the shopping cart.

Wendell Hall and Deanna Shane, charged with theft in Austintown.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s