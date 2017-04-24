Couple pleads not guilty to stealing steaks from Austintown Giant Eagle

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple accused of stealing steaks from Giant Eagle and then trying to get away on a WRTA bus appeared in court Monday.

Deanna Shane, 45, of Youngstown, and Wendall Hall, 48, of Campbell, pleaded not guilty to theft charges.

Bond was set at $2,500 for Shane and $1,250 for Hall. They’re both scheduled to appear in court again at 9:30 a.m. May 10.

They’re accused of stealing 12 steaks, worth over $200, along with two thermal Giant Eagle shopping bags.

According to a police report, Shane and Hall left the store with the steaks just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. They then ran across Mahoning Avenue and got onto a WRTA bus.

Officers were able to stop the bus before it left, and they found Shane and Hall with the Giant Eagle bags.

Police said while the suspects ran toward the bus, they left behind several packs of steaks in the shopping cart.