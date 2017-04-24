Crash causes traffic delay on portion of I-80 near Route 46

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic on Interstate 80 westbound, just west of State Route 46, is backed up due to an accident.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was hauling a trailer with a mini excavator on it when the trailer flipped.

The right lane is the only lane open right now. Traffic is moving in the area but very slowly.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is heading out to the scene, and troopers are out clearing the roadway.

Highway Patrol troopers didn’t know when the roadway would reopen.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Check back here for updates, or go to OhGo.com for information on traffic delays.