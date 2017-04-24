Different kind of courtroom: Drug court tells stories of recovery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Usually, going to court is the result of not-so-good circumstances, such as a trial, a plea deal, or sentencing. But drug court shows a different side of the courtroom where everyone is all smiles.

Judge Jack Durkin started drug court in Mahoning County over 20 years ago and said it’s his favorite part of the job.

Drug court helps people who have been arrested and are recovering from addiction.

“People who plead to a felony charge but their sentencing is held in abeyance, and we have a tremendous treatment team that works with them,” Durkin said.

Drug court has four phases including checking in with Judge Durkin. Participants have to follow strict rules.

“Required to drop random screens, to call a phone every single day to see if their number comes up. So we demand a lot but as many have said, it’s easy once they accept and surrender,” Durkin said.

It can take 16 months or longer to go through and graduate from the program.

