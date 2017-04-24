Edward “Red” Mullen Obituary

LEETONIA, Ohio – Edward “Red” Mullen, 91, formerly of Pearl Street, passed away peacefully Monday, April 24, 2017 at his daughter, Kim’s home in Lisbon, where he resided.

Red was born January 18, 1926 in Donora, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Edward and Elizabeth Sarah (Little) Mullen and grew up in the Elkton, Ohio area.

He was the quarterback on the Lisbon High School football team his sophomore year and moved to end his junior year, receiving Columbiana County Honorable Mention honors.

Red left high school to join the Marine Corp in January 1943. He served in the Second Marine Division during W.W. II in the Pacific Theatre at and entered into Japan after the first atomic bomb was dropped. After W.W. II, Red enlisted in the Marine Reserves. After the war, Red returned to Lisbon High School, where he was a “cheerleader” for the football team and graduated in 1946.

Mr. Mullen worked for Ray Beers at Lisbon Tire until he was called back to active duty in August 1950 during the Korean Conflict. As a Sergeant, Red served in Korea from 1951 – 1954, where he received three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star.

After returning to this area, Red worked for the Delauder Coal Company and Crucible Steel. During this time, he attended trade school in Salem, where he earned a machinist degree. Red then worked for NRM in Columbiana and Leetonia, retiring in 1988.

In retirement, Red and his wife, Margie began a career as crafters, going to shows around the county and having a booth at the Rogers Sale until 2009. He also loved gardening and woodworking.

His wife of 41 years, Marjorie M. “Margie” (Granger) Mullen, whom he married March 22, 1975, preceded him in death November 17, 2016. Red was also preceded in death by two infant sons; two sisters, Agnes Frank and Betty Elizabeth Grier; a brother, Walter Mullen and granddaughter, Caitlyn Tomsha.

Red is survived by his two daughters, Mrs. Kimberly Pirchner and Mrs. Tina (Jeff) Lawson, both of Lisbon; three stepdaughters, Mrs. Colleen Tomsha of Lisbon, Mrs. Teresa (the late Roy) Dunn of Glenmoor and Loraine (Jeff) Graebing of Grand Junction, Colorado; son, Larry Mullen of Fruita, Colorado; sister, Margaret “Peg” Wallace of East Palestine; brother, Francis Edward “Fritz” Mullen of Lisbon; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; as well as many nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Burial with full military honors will follow at the Oakdale Cemetery in Leetonia.

The family will receive friends from 6 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28 at the funeral home.

Friends may also view Red’s memorial tribute page and send condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.



