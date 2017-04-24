Elizabeth A. Moose Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Elizabeth A. Moose, 94, of Cortland died Monday morning, April 24, 2017 at her home.

Elizabeth was born July 28, 1922 in Cameron, West Virginia to George and Matilda Hudson Anderson. She lived in the area most of her live.

She had worked as a press operator for Packard Electric for several years, retiring in 1982.

She was a member of the Warren Church of God and she enjoyed cooking, baking and flea marketing.

Her husband, Ralph Moose, whom she married in 1943, died in 1981.

She leaves two daughters, Janet Crean, with whom she made her home and Bonnie Mazi of Cortland; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, eight siblings are deceased.

A memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Warren Church of God, with Reverend Steve Sespico officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services at the church.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to All Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building B, Suite 101, Canfield, Ohio 44406 or to the Warren Church of God, 2609 Weir Road N.E., Warren, Ohio 44483.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.



