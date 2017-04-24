Ellen Alice Berger Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio – Ellen Alice Berger passed away Monday, April 24.
Ellen was born May 3, 1936.
There are no calling hours or services to be held.
Arrangements handled by Matthew W. Conley & Troy R. Vanden Berg Funeral Home.
NORTH LIMA, Ohio – Ellen Alice Berger passed away Monday, April 24.
Ellen was born May 3, 1936.
There are no calling hours or services to be held.
Arrangements handled by Matthew W. Conley & Troy R. Vanden Berg Funeral Home.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use