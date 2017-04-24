Ellen Alice Berger Obituary

April 24, 2017 Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio – Ellen Alice Berger passed away Monday, April 24.

Ellen was born May 3, 1936.

There are no calling hours or services to be held.

Arrangements handled by Matthew W. Conley & Troy R. Vanden Berg Funeral Home.


