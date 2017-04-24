Former Hubbard mayor sentenced to prison for raping child

Richard Keenan pleaded guilty last month to 20 counts of sex crimes, including eight counts of rape

By Published:
Richard Keenan

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The former mayor of Hubbard was sentenced on Monday for the rape of a girl, who was then 4.

Richard Keenan will spend life in prison with parole eligibility after 10 years. In court, he apologized for his actions.

He has been in Trumbull County Jail since his bond was revoked. 

Last month, Keenan pleaded guilty to 20 counts of sex crimes, including eight counts of rape. He agreed to the life sentence with parole eligibility.

According to court documents, the alleged crimes began as early as September of 2013.

WKBN was in the courtroom and will have more details from the sentencing hearing on WKBN 27 First News, starting at noon. 

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s