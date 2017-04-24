Former Salem attorney appears in court on forgery, perjury charges

Virginia Barborak is accused of falsifying records and signatures and making false statements under oath

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Salem attorney facing several felonies was in court Monday morning for her arraignment.

The attorney representing Virginia Barborak entered a not guilty plea on her behalf to charges including forgery, perjury, tampering with records and grand theft.

She was released on her own recognizance.

She was disbarred late last year after the court found she misused more than $150,000 of her clients’ money. The court said she used it for herself and other clients from 2009 to 2015.

Barborak is due back in court on July 17.

