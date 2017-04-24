Frito-Lay recalls jalapeno kettle cooked chips for possibility of salmonella

Consumers can contact Frito-Lay for additional information

(WKBN) – Frito-Lay is voluntarily recalling select jalapeno flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and jalapeno flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips due to the potential presence of salmonella in the seasoning.

The supplier of the jalapeno powder used for the chips recently recalled its seasoning blends for possible salmonella contamination.

All sizes, including bags within multipack sacks, boxes or trays, that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or prior and those that have a “use by” date of June 20 or prior are affected.

Any other products or flavors within the multipacks from Lay’s or Miss Vickie’s are not being recalled.

Jalapeno cheddar flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked 40 percent less fat potato chips are also not impacted.

No related illnesses have been confirmed as of April 21.

For more information about this recall, visit the Food and Drug Administration’s announcement page.

