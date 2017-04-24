Group holding opioid crisis event in Trumbull County

"Taking Back Trumbull County -- Opioid Crisis Action Event" will be Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.

By Published:
A rash of opiod overdoses have swept through the Valley this month, as Trumbull County has seen more than 55 overdoses since March 1. While these overdoses are impacting families and hospitals, they're affecting the first responders who revive the drug users as well.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local organizations are holding an event to address the opioid epidemic in Trumbull County.

“Taking Back Trumbull County — Opioid Crisis Action Event” is sponsored by the Matthew J. Singelis Foundation and Help for the Hurting. It will be Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The event with be held at the Old Warren Mission, now Trumbull County Take Flight, located at 361 Elm Road in Warren.

This event will address the ongoing heroin and opioid crisis in the Valley and provide participants an action plan on what the community can do to end this crisis. Attending will be local elected officials and those actively involved in substance abuse, recovery and prevention.

Organizers say the goal is to bring attention to elected officials that it is time to declare a State of Emergency for the opioid epidemic.

The public is invited to attend and encouraged to register for the event on Facebook.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s