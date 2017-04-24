Group holding opioid crisis event in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local organizations are holding an event to address the opioid epidemic in Trumbull County.

“Taking Back Trumbull County — Opioid Crisis Action Event” is sponsored by the Matthew J. Singelis Foundation and Help for the Hurting. It will be Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The event with be held at the Old Warren Mission, now Trumbull County Take Flight, located at 361 Elm Road in Warren.

This event will address the ongoing heroin and opioid crisis in the Valley and provide participants an action plan on what the community can do to end this crisis. Attending will be local elected officials and those actively involved in substance abuse, recovery and prevention.

Organizers say the goal is to bring attention to elected officials that it is time to declare a State of Emergency for the opioid epidemic.

The public is invited to attend and encouraged to register for the event on Facebook.