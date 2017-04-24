Heroin Crisis: ‘Heroin has taken me to Hell and back’

Recovering addict Kelly McGuire described being cooped up for days at a time, snorting line after line of heroin

By Published: Updated:
Recovering heroin addict Kelly McGuire says the drug has taken her to Hell and back. But now, she is finally on the outside looking in.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News reporter Cameron O’Brien met with a local woman to discuss her struggle with heroin and how she broke free of her addiction.

Kelly McGuire says heroin has taken her to Hell and back. Now, she is finally on the outside, looking in.

McGuire took O’Brien on a trip to her past, first taking her to a lot on Evergreen Street, where her addiction began at the house that once stood there.

She spent most of her life addicted to drugs, first using cocaine and alcohol, then picking up heroin at 28 years old.

“I feel like I’m at the cemetery, looking at a grave site,” McGuire said of the empty lot.

She described how she would be cooped up for days at a time, snorting line after line of heroin. Not bathing, not seeing her mother or her children and keeping trash bags on the windows to block out the light.

“I was just engulfed in heroin and the addiction,” she said.

McGuire then led O’Brien to Club Deja Vu in Youngstown, a nightclub on Market Street.

She explained that, compelled by the fear of withdrawal sickness, she would go to the club to do what whatever it took to be able to buy her next fix.

“I’ll give you sex, you give me money — that’s how we gonna roll,” McGuire said.

They then traveled to the St. James Church of God in Christ, a place she found shelter in when she hit rock bottom.

“This is where my life began, in this church, five years ago,” she said.

After years of drug abuse, failed rehab attempts and time in jail, McGuire said she was finally sick of being sick.

“I said, ‘Pastor, please pray that God takes the taste of the drugs and alcohol out of my mouth. I’m tired,'” she said.

Shortly after, she was finally getting the treatment that she needed. And unlike the several other times she got help, this time she stayed in treatment, and has since stayed clean.

Five years later, McGuire credits God and her church community with her new beginning.

“I’m still learning me, that’s just life. But thus far, I like who Kelly is,” she said.

Now, McGuire can be found in church on Sundays and is fully dedicated to helping people like her break the cycle of addiction.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s