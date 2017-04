HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hickory named Chris Mele their head boys’ basketball coach this evening.

The Hornets went 10-13 overall this past season and closed out the Region 5 schedule with a 6-8 record

Mele coached Kennedy Catholic’s girls’ basketball program for the past four seasons accumulating a 92-12 mark while winning District crowns in each campaign. Last month, the Golden Eagles advanced to the State Quarterfinals after winning 24 games (24-2).