JFK’s Lee tosses no-hitter against Cleveland Central Catholic

Warren JFK's Ryan Lee tossed a no-hitter in a 5-0 win over Cleveland Central Catholic Monday night.

By Published:

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK’s Ryan Lee tossed a no-hitter in a 5-0 win over Cleveland Central Catholic Monday night. He tossed five shutout innings with seven strikeouts and four walks.

Lee was also a force at the plate for the Eagles, finishing the game 2-2 with 5 RBI’s and a pair of walks.

Ryan Galle, Greg Valent, Joe MIllard, and Niall McGee also each drove in a run in the victory.

With the win, Warren JFK improves to 7-3 overall on the season. The Eagles return to action on Tuesday on the road at Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joe’s. First pitch is set for 5PM.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s