Mill Creek Junior Baseball League begins 63rd season

Sunday marked opening day for the Mill Creek Junior Baseball League's 63rd season.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday marked opening day for the Mill Creek Junior Baseball League’s 63rd season.

More than 500 children, from ages 6 to 17, are signed up to play this year.

Youngstown Mayor John McNally came out to the ball park to kick off the season and so did Mahoning Valley Scrappers’ mascot, Scrappy.

Junior League President Ken Goss said players are there to have fun, but he wants to make sure they get more out of it.

“Responsibility, how to get along with other people, how to follow the rules, how to learn new things, how to take direction from people other than their Moms and Dads and teachers. It’s just really overall development of young kids,” he said.

Before the game, there was a moment of silence to honor Lauren Bowman, a former player who lost her life last year.

