Niles crime activity: Man charged after woman shot in leg

Monday, April 10

1:08 a.m. – 5600 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., Edward Culler, 19, arrested and charged with negligent assault. Culler was arrested after a woman reported being shot in the leg. Culler and the victim both said the shooting was an accident, according to a police report.

11:22 a.m. – 1600 block of Timbers Ct., theft of building materials from P&S Builders.

12:33 p.m. – 5500 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., reported theft of lottery tickets from the Eastwood Mall.

Tuesday, April 11

4:46 p.m. – 100 block of Holford Ave., reported burglary.

6:04 p.m. – 6200 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., reported overdose in a car at Buybacks. A woman was taken to the hospital.

Wednesday, April 12

11:43 p.m. – 300 block of Williams St., a woman said her car was broken into, but nothing was taken. A neighbor across the street reported a blue van being seen in the area.

Thursday, April 13

12:05 a.m. – 500 block of North Rd., reported burglary at an apartment.

7:12 p.m. – 5600 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., reported overdose in a vehicle parked at Didi’s Beverage. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

7:59 p.m. – 1300 block of Frederick Ave., police were called to the scene of a reported stabbing. Police said the victim’s wounds weren’t serious. A report on the incident wasn’t available.

Friday, April 14

3:55 a.m. – 100 block of S. Cedar Ave., a caller reported witnessing two people breaking into his car, saying they went through backyards toward Mason St. A pickup truck was also seen in the area.

Saturday, April 15

2:15 a.m. – 400 block of N. Cedar Ave., Scott Harker, 31, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman told police Harker threw her to the ground after she tried to prevent him from drunk driving. She said while she was trying to call her grandfather to pick her up, Harker continued to yell at her and threw the phone on the ground.

9:35 p.m. – 700 block of Mason St., Bryan Martin, 37, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman told police Martin threatened to kill her and run her over. She said he had a gun at the time. Police said Martin admitted to arguing with the woman but denied having a gun. He wasn’t found with a gun.

10:56 p.m. – 5500 block of Youngstown-Warren Rd., reported theft of hubcaps from a car parked at Regal Cinema.

Sunday, April 16

3 a.m. – 100 block of Royal Mall Dr., Justin Gibbs, 29, arrested on a warrant for theft. Police said Gibbs had been arguing with a woman who accused him of damaging a flat screen TV that belonged to her. During the investigation, he was found to have a warrant out for his arrest. Police advised the woman to file charges.

Monday, April 17

1:49 p.m. – State Route 46, a caller reported seeing a vehicle matching the description of the car driven by a man wanted out of the Cleveland area. Police checked the area and didn’t see a car matching that description.

7:06 p.m. – 400 block of Sherman Ave., a 25-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose.

Tuesday, April 18

9:36 p.m. – 5500 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., a caller reported seeing a suspicious suitcase near Champs at the Eastwood Mall. Police checked the suitcase and found it was just by the trash and wasn’t suspicious.

Wednesday, April 19

2:03 a.m. – 5300 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., Kenneth Miller, 36, of Warren, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A caller told police he heard a man at the Cottage Inn threaten to punch a woman. He said he then heard the noise of a chair scraping on the floor and a person hit the ground. He told police he then saw Miller standing over the woman while she was kicking at his legs to keep him away. Miller admitted to saying he would hit the woman but said he was only joking. He said the woman fell out of her chair and that he was trying to help her up.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: