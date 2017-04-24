Program makes it easier for districts to track student progress

Districts have reported a decrease in truancy rates since using the Early Warning System

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A program designed to keep kids out of trouble is now in its second year.

The Early Warning System Grant began in 2015. It includes kids from Boardman, Austintown, Struthers, Campbell and the Mahoning County High School.

A software program helps schools track kids that are falling behind on attendance and academics.

These kids are at risk for becoming delinquent.

“It’s building relationships with our kids. It’s providing them services that we couldn’t provide on our own without being part of the EWS grant,” said Struthers Superintendent Pete Pirone.

Superintendents in the five school districts say the grant has made it easier to track student progress. The districts have also seen a decrease in truancy rates.

