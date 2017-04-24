Rape victim to attacker: ‘You tried to ruin me and you failed’

Cecil Flenner, of Niles, was sentenced to 35 years in prison

The Niles man convicted of seven felonies including rape and kidnapping learned his fate in a Trumbull County courtroom. Cecil Flenner was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Monday.

Prosecutors have said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home where he beat and raped her repeatedly.

In court, Flenner’s victim spoke out — saying she’ll never forget what happened, calling it the most terrifying and horrific night of her life.

“I will never forget what happened because I replay it over and over in my head, every time I go to sleep and also when I am laying there unable to fall asleep. I was so scared that I would call the jail multiple times a week to make sure he didn’t get out somehow,” she said.

She also spoke directly to her attacker.

“Cecil, you tried to kill me but you failed. You tried to ruin me, and you failed,” she said.

Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman said he was pleased with the sentence.

“The facts are scary,” he said. “Mr. Flenner is a scary individual, and I feel like 35 years is the appropriate punishment.”

Flenner was convicted on the charges back on March 30. It took a jury only a few hours to return the verdict.

