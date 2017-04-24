Recovered addict shares story of purpose, destiny, and life



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tyler Wisser has been clean almost four years now, but it was a very different story when he was finishing up high school in Lebanon, Ohio.

“My escalation was, you know…marijuana, drinking, pills, heroin,” he said.

Tyler was known as a stoner. As his addictions grew, he said police often pulled over his car because they knew drugs would be in it.

“Ultimately, the longest I ever spent in jail was overnight but it should have been a lot longer.”

Now when he looks back at the first time he got arrested, he can’t believe how he reacted.

“Oh my god, oh crap. You know, choice words. I was like, ‘Is this really what it is?’ But then…it was kind of like, ‘This is part of the life, I guess. Part of me was like, okay with it. It’s very demonic and you’re thinking, ‘Why did I kind of…like that?'”

Tyler said he was stealing to buy more drugs and hurting the people around him.

“I took wedding rings from my family, my sister’s rings. Any type of jewelry. House parties were the best time in high school. People would have a party in their house, you’d go to their parents’ bedrooms and steal their jewelry.”

When he became a homeless 19-year-old, he finally accepted help on the eastern side of the state.

“It was getting to the point that I didn’t want to look in the mirror when I shaved. I would shave with the lights off because I hated who I was,” Tyler said.

After he was in rehab and free of the drugs in his system, he had a realization.

One of his best friends from back home was playing football at Bowling Green.

“I’m like, ‘How did I get here and he’s there?’ So I knew deep down something has got to change.”

Now Tyler works with the Ohio Valley Teen Challenge — the place that helped him get clean. He talks to groups of teenagers from all walks of life.

“I volunteer at the church to work with the youth and I love it. Going into schools, going into health classes, talking about the effects of addiction, sharing my testimony, sharing my story.”

Taking his message of hope everywhere he goes.

“If there is anything that I want to do it’s be able to help somebody else and be able to tell them about that there’s purpose, that there’s destiny, that there’s life. That you don’t need to use drugs to feel happy.”

