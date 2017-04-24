South Range Softball moves up in latest poll

Second Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association State Poll – April 24, 2017
DIVISION I
Rank School (1st place votes) Total
Points
1 Lebanon (4) 100
2 Gahanna Lincoln (3) 77
3 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (2) 62
4 Ashville Teays Valley 58
5 Milford 56
6 Liberty Township Lakota East 55
7 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (4) 54
8 Pickerington Central 52
9 Louisville 45
10 Hilliard Davidson 32
DIVISION II
Rank School (1st place votes) Total
Points
1 Hebron Lakewood (7) 88
2 LaGrange Keystone (1) 79
3 Greenville 58
4 Springfield Kenton Ridge 51
5 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) 50
6 Oak Harbor 45
7 Akron Archbishop Hoban 29
8 St. Paris Graham 24
9 Plain City Jonathan Alder 21
10 Wapakoneta 16
DIVISION III
Rank School (1st place votes) Total
Points
1 Wheelersburg (4) 69
2 Champion (1) 64
3 Richwood North Union (1) 45
South Range (1) 45
5 West Salem Northwestern (1) 38
6 Sugarcreek Garaway 36
7 Springfield 34
8 Hamilton Badin 29
9 Cardington-Lincoln 16
10 Lore City Buckeye Trail 8
DIVISION IV
Rank School (1st place votes) Total
Points
1 Danville (3) 75
2 Gibsonburg (2) 66
3 Jeromesville Hillsdale (1) 62
4 Portsmouth Clay 52
5 Rockford Parkway (1) 51
6 New Bremen 39
7 Williamsburg (3) 37
8 Leesburg Fairfield 32
9 New Riegel 29
10 Pleasant Hill Newton 24
.