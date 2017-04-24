South Range’s Yanek shines in battle of state-ranked teams

Yanek tossed seven shutout innings in the Raiders' 3-0 victory over Springfield.

By Published:
South Range's Caragyn Yanek tossed seven shutout innings in the Raiders' 3-0 victory over Springfield.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range blanked Springfield 3-0 in a battle of state-ranked teams on Monday afternoon.

The Raiders are currently ranked tied for third in the latest coaches state poll, while the Tigers are ranked seventh.

Caragyn Yanek led the Raiders with three singles and an RBI in the victory. She was also dominant in the circle, tossing seven shutout innings without a walk, and one strikeout.

Hanna Dennison went 1-2 with an RBI. Madison Weaver notched the only extra base-hit for South Range with a double.

The Tigers committed four errors on the day. Makenzy Capouellez, Lindsey Druschel, Cassie Bacon and Marlie Applegarth each tallied singles for Springfield.

Springfield drops to 14-2 on the season, while South Range improves to 10-3 on the season and 5-0 in ITCL play.

The Tigers and Raiders will meet again on Tuesday at Springfield.

