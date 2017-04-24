Storm Team 27: A sunny start to the week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The nice weather will continue into the start of the workweek. More sunshine is expected today with temperatures returning to above average. High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. Clouds will return tonight and there’s the small risk for an isolated shower Tuesday. There’s a better chance for rain and thunderstorms on Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the 70s throughout the week and will spike to the 80s this weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 71

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 47

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower in the morning. (20% AM)

High: 72

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 49

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon showers and storms. (60%)

High: 76 Low: 59

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 48

Saturday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 74 Low: 51

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers (40%)

High: 83 Low: 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 81 Low: 66

