Storm Team 27: Small chance for a shower early Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Clouds will push through the region through morning with a small risk for a shower or sprinkle. These are associated with a storm system moving up the East Coast. The storm will only brush our area with a chance for showers through early Tuesday. Look for temperatures to slide into the upper 40’s to start your Tuesday.
A small risk for a shower or sprinkle early Tuesday with some sun into the afternoon. Highs will push into the upper 60’s to around 70°.
THE FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or sprinkle in the morning. (30%)
High: 69
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy.
Low: 49
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 80
Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon showers and storms. (60%)
High: 83 Low: 59
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 50
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 78 Low: 56
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 80 Low: 62
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 72 Low: 62
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 60 Low: 44
