Storm Team 27: Small chance for a shower early Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Clouds will push through the region through morning with a small risk for a shower or sprinkle. These are associated with a storm system moving up the East Coast. The storm will only brush our area with a chance for showers through early Tuesday. Look for temperatures to slide into the upper 40’s to start your Tuesday.

A small risk for a shower or sprinkle early Tuesday with some sun into the afternoon. Highs will push into the upper 60’s to around 70°.

THE FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or sprinkle in the morning. (30%)

High: 69

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 49

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 80

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon showers and storms. (60%)

High: 83 Low: 59

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 78 Low: 56

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 80 Low: 62

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 72 Low: 62

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 60 Low: 44

