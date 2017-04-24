Storm Team 27: Small chance for a shower early Tuesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Clouds will push through the region through morning with a small risk for a shower or sprinkle.  These are associated with a storm system moving up the East Coast.  The storm will only brush our area with a chance for showers through early Tuesday.  Look for temperatures to slide into the upper 40’s to start your Tuesday.

A small risk for a shower or sprinkle early Tuesday with some sun into the afternoon. Highs will push into the upper 60’s to around 70°.

THE FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or sprinkle in the morning. (30%)
High: 69

Tuesday Night:  Partly cloudy.
Low:  49

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 80

Thursday: Partly sunny.  Scattered afternoon showers and storms. (60%)
High: 83    Low:  59

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 70    Low:  50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 78    Low:  56

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 80    Low:  62

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 72    Low:  62

Tuesday:   Mostly cloudy.
High:   60   Low: 44

